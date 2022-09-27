Charge sent to grand jury in Stafford bank robbery

A Fredericksburg man told police that he was polite and nonthreatening during an Aug. 18 bank robbery in Stafford County, according to testimony.

But Judge Angela O’Connor decided that civility was not enough to excuse Jeremy Peters’ alleged actions that day. O’Connor sent a robbery charge to a grand jury following a hearing Tuesday in Stafford General District Court.

Peters, 40, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank at Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive that afternoon. According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Amy Casey, Peters still had the $1,000 in cash that he got from the bank and the note he used in the robbery when he was arrested that day just over a mile from the bank.

The robber did not display a weapon, police said, and instead handed a teller a note which read in part, “Could I please have the money ... no funny business ... my family really needs it ... I’m terminal.”

The teller gave the robber $1,000 in $20 bills and returned the note before the robber dashed out on foot.

While searching the area, a deputy received information that an intoxicated man who matched the description of the robber was entering vehicles in the parking lot of Target on South Gateway Drive. Deputies eventually found that man on Warrenton Road at the Interstate 95 overpass. Evidence was found in a backpack he was carrying, police said.

Detective Kurt McBride interviewed Peters at the Sheriff’s Office for about 90 minutes. McBride said Peters told him that he’d written the note in his motel room and stressed that he never threatened anyone.