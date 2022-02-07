Charge upgraded against Spotsylvania woman in fatal crash on I-95

A Spotsylvania County woman accused of causing a fatal accident early Sept. 9 while driving intoxicated and the wrong way on Interstate 95 had a charge against her upgraded Monday.
Taylor M. Andujar, 28, is now charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors John Ackerman and Stephanie Fitzgerald announced the new charge prior to a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court.
Several other charges against Andujar were dropped, but they could be reinstated when the case goes to a grand jury next month. If convicted of the aggravated charge, Andujar would have to serve a minimum of a year. She has been in jail since shortly after the crash.
The charge stems from the September 9 death of 14-year-old Jarliz Sanchez, a passenger in a 2021 GMC Yukon that police said was heading south on the interstate about two miles south of the Massaponax exit when it collided with a 2021 Toyota Sequoia driven by Andujar shortly before 3 a.m.
The teenager was a member of a New York family that was heading to Georgia for a funeral. The five other occupants of the Yukon suffered varying degrees of injuries.
Senior Trooper Daniel Jablonski, the only witness to testify during the preliminary hearing, said Andujar had left her job at a downtown Fredericksburg bar when she somehow got onto the southbound lanes and headed north.
Jablonski testified that Andujar told him she'd had three or four vodka-based drinks while she was working and thought she was on State Route 3 when the crash occurred. Court records show that she had a blood-alcohol content of just under .20 when she arrived at the hospital that morning.
Defense attorney Nicole Naum didn't dispute that Andujar was drinking, but she challenged the claim that Andujar was the one traveling in the wrong direction. It came out during cross-examination that two of the three witnesses who met the trooper at the scene thought it was the Yukon that was heading in the wrong direction.
But Jablonski said his investigation showed that those witnesses were mistaken. He said they were further back than the other witness who stopped and were hindered somewhat by the fact that both vehicles were white.
Judge Richard McGrath said there was clearly enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.
