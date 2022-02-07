Charge upgraded against Spotsylvania woman in fatal crash on I-95

A Spotsylvania County woman accused of causing a fatal accident early Sept. 9 while driving intoxicated and the wrong way on Interstate 95 had a charge against her upgraded Monday.

Taylor M. Andujar, 28, is now charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors John Ackerman and Stephanie Fitzgerald announced the new charge prior to a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court.

Several other charges against Andujar were dropped, but they could be reinstated when the case goes to a grand jury next month. If convicted of the aggravated charge, Andujar would have to serve a minimum of a year. She has been in jail since shortly after the crash.

The charge stems from the September 9 death of 14-year-old Jarliz Sanchez, a passenger in a 2021 GMC Yukon that police said was heading south on the interstate about two miles south of the Massaponax exit when it collided with a 2021 Toyota Sequoia driven by Andujar shortly before 3 a.m.

The teenager was a member of a New York family that was heading to Georgia for a funeral. The five other occupants of the Yukon suffered varying degrees of injuries.