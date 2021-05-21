Charges advance against two men charged in Spotsylvania killing and dismemberment

Dylan D. Whetzel was killed by multiple shots to the head before his dismembered remains were recovered in some Spotsylvania County woods earlier this year, according to evidence presented in a court hearing Friday.
Charges against two of the people arrested in connection with the slaying of the 20-year-old Stafford County man were sent to a Spotsylvania grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court. Brennan E. Thomas, 18, of Woodbridge and Domonic Samuels, 19, of Spotsylvania are both charged with concealing a dead body, defiling a dead body, destroying evidence and three counts of conspiracy.
Charges of destroying evidence and conspiracy against 21-year-old Bronwyn C. Meeks were dropped Friday, but authorities said that was only a procedural move and more charges are expected to be filed against her next month.
No one has been charged with murder, but that could change next month, authorities said.
Meeks, who is still being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, is still facing charges of possessing illegal drugs and two counts of making a written threat. She was indicted on those charges last month by a Spotsylvania grand jury.
Whetzel’s remains were discovered Feb. 1 in trash bags off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania. Authorities were alerted to the remains by Thomas’ grandfather, who said he saw Thomas and another young man believed to have been Samuels leaving the woods that night.
In a 911 call played in court Friday, the grandfather told a dispatcher that when he asked his grandson what they were doing, Thomas told him that he’d shot someone after the victim came at him. Thomas and the other young man then got into a red Mustang and left the area.
The grandfather said he walked into the woods and saw the bags. He was clearly distraught in the 911 call, at one point mentioning a bloody axe and exclaiming, “Oh, my God. I’m just tripping out. Oh, my God. What the [expletive] did [Thomas] do?”
The only witness to testify during Friday’s hearing was Deputy J. Carnahan, who arrested Thomas the next day. He said Thomas told him the charges wouldn’t stick and asked to speak with a detective.
Special prosecutor David Sands played an audio of Thomas’ interview with Detective James Herdman, during which Thomas acknowledged that “we” took the body into the woods and said the body had never been in the Mustang he borrowed from his grandmother.
But during the portion of the interview played Friday, Thomas never said who else was with him or why Whetzel was killed, other than at one point saying he was told that “something had to be done.”
Sands, who was asked to serve as special prosecutor because Meeks’ mother was a county detective at the time of the slaying, also introduced a video that showed Thomas and Samuels purchasing a Kobalt axe from the Southpoint Walmart in Spotsylvania that investigators believe was used in the dismemberment.
He also read text messages between Meeks and Samuels that seemed to implicate them in the crime. In one of them, Samuels wrote that he was “seen but not known” and that he hoped snow had washed his prints off the axe.
In another, Meeks wrote that “we are [expletive] because it was done so [expletive] wrong.”
Samuels and Meeks were dating at the time, according to the evidence. Thomas’ connection to the pair remains unclear, though he told investigators they went to Massaponax High School together.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404