Charges against accused peeper head to Stafford grand jury

Charges against a man accused of spying on women in a Stafford locker room before falling from the ceiling earlier this year were sent to a county grand jury after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Brian Anthony Joe, 41, of Woodbridge is charged with breaking and entering and three counts of spying or peeping into a building. A destruction of property charge was dismissed by Judge Robert Reibach at the end of the hearing in Stafford General District Court.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen put on multiple witnesses Wednesday, including several women who were in various stages of undress when Joe allegedly dropped in on them Jan. 30 at Onelife Fitness at 315 Garrisonville Road. The women testified about the shock of ceiling tiles falling and seeing a man dangling from the ceiling.

Joe was prevented from leaving the facility until deputies arrived. His legal trouble only got worse from there.

Police discovered a spying system that included a rope ladder, a harness system and a camera. Surveillance camera evidence indicated Joe had been in the ceiling for nearly three hours that day after entering a family room bathroom and locking the door. There was testimony that he’d done the same thing the previous two days and other times at the gym, of which he was a member.