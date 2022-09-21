Charges against murder suspect in Fredericksburg dropped just before start of trial

Charges against a Dumfries man accused in connection with a 2020 homicide in Fredericksburg were dropped Wednesday just as a two-day jury trial was about to begin.

Andre T. Wilson, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was in Fredericksburg Circuit Court Wednesday for his scheduled trial.

Wilson had been accused of killing 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson early Nov. 6, 2020, outside a home on Hickok Circle in the city. Johnson was shot nine times.

Potential jurors were already in the courthouse when prosecutor Steve Eubank told Judge Gordon Willis that prosecutors wanted to drop the charges. Willis granted the request under a legal ruling that leaves open the possibility of the charges being reinstated in the future.

Defense attorneys Tara-Beth Coleman and Eugene Frost unsuccessfully tried to get Willis to dismiss the charges, which would have meant the charges could not be reinstated.

Eubank explained that the owner of the Ring camera that captured somewhat unclear images of the shooting did not show up, even though he had been subpoenaed. Eubank said he needed that witness to authenticate the video. That same witness also failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in juvenile and domestic relations court, Eubanks said.

Because of speedy trial concerns, Eubank said the prosecution had no choice but to drop the charges, at least for now. Wilson was released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail after court; he had been in custody since December 2020.

Wednesday’s decision means that no one is currently charged for Johnson’s slaying. A second defendant, 20-year-old Isaiah C. Landry, had his charges dropped earlier this year. Prosecutors at the time said they wanted to try Wilson first because police believe he was the shooter.

Landry was charged as a principal in the second degree. He pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges, but he has served his time on those offenses and is also currently free.

The cases against both men lingered in part because of concerns about Wilson’s mental health. He had several evaluations before being deemed competent to stand trial.

It remains unclear why Johnson was shot. There was vague testimony at an earlier hearing suggesting that there had been a disagreement at a gathering in Bragg Hill that night.