Charges against Spotsylvania man accused of killing his roommate sent to grand jury

Charges against a Spotsylvania County man accused of killing his roommate last year as he walked in the front door were sent to a grand jury Wednesday.

Terrence Oliver Smith, 37, is charged with second-degree murder, shooting in an occupied dwelling and possessing a firearm as a felon. The charges were certified following a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court.

Smith is accused of shooting through a door and killing 28-year-old Dequan Calvin Thomas, who lived with Smith and worked with him at Smith’s restaurant in Bragg Hill in Fredericksburg. Smith told police that Thomas was his best friend.

The slaying occurred on Dec. 18 in the 6600 block of Wagon Drive in the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Spotsylvania. Deputies went to the home at 2:10 a.m. that day after receiving 911 calls from Smith and others.

Detective Earle Swift testified that Smith claimed he heard someone trying to get into the home and thought it was a burglar. Swift quoted Smith as claiming he had received threats and thought someone had come to do him harm.

It turned out that Thomas had gone outside to smoke and was simply returning inside. He was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was convicted in Spotsylvania in 2012 of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute and is not legally able to possess a gun. He told Swift that he always carries his gun because of ongoing threats.

