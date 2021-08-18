Charges dropped in Stafford robbery after victim arrives late for trial

At least for now, a Richmond man who had been accused of robbing a 7–Eleven in Stafford County in 2019 is no longer facing charges.

Pallas T. English, 26, was in Stafford Circuit Court Wednesday for a jury trial on charges of robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Several dozen jurors were on hand for the jury selection process, but the prosecution's main witness was not. When the cashier, who was the alleged victim of the robbery, hadn't shown up by 9:30 a.m., Judge Victoria Willis released the jurors and prosecutor Ed Lustig dropped the charges against English.

Shortly after the last juror was gone, the witness showed up and explained that he was late because of car trouble.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately for English, who has been free on bond for two years, Wednesday's results may not be final. Lustig could reinstate the charges at any time and indicated Wednesday that he is considering doing just that.

The charges stem from a May 11, 2019, robbery at the 7–Eleven at 327 Deacon Road. According to court records, two men entered the store that morning and made small talk with the victim.