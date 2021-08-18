 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges dropped in Stafford robbery after victim arrives late for trial
0 comments
Charges dropped in Stafford robbery after victim arrives late for trial
alert top story

Charges dropped in Stafford robbery after victim arrives late for trial

{{featured_button_text}}

At least for now, a Richmond man who had been accused of robbing a 7–Eleven in Stafford County in 2019 is no longer facing charges.

Pallas T. English, 26, was in Stafford Circuit Court Wednesday for a jury trial on charges of robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Several dozen jurors were on hand for the jury selection process, but the prosecution's main witness was not. When the cashier, who was the alleged victim of the robbery, hadn't shown up by 9:30 a.m., Judge Victoria Willis released the jurors and prosecutor Ed Lustig dropped the charges against English.

Shortly after the last juror was gone, the witness showed up and explained that he was late because of car trouble.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately for English, who has been free on bond for two years, Wednesday's results may not be final. Lustig could reinstate the charges at any time and indicated Wednesday that he is considering doing just that.

The charges stem from a May 11, 2019, robbery at the 7–Eleven at 327 Deacon Road. According to court records, two men entered the store that morning and made small talk with the victim. 

The suspects left, but returned to the store about 45 minutes later. This time, a man wearing a mask pointed a gun at the clerk and left the store with about $60, cigarettes and some lottery tickets.

The evidence showed that the suspects parked out of the view of security cameras on the return trip. But police got the license number of their vehicle from their first visit to the store and later arrested English and 24-year-old Timothy Pittman of Chester.

Pittman pleaded guilty to conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

Attorney Stephen Hewlett is representing English.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert