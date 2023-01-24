 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges in Stafford beating sent to grand jury

Charges against a Spotsylvania man who reportedly told police that he was punishing a pedophile when he and others broke into a Stafford home and badly beat a county man last year were sent to a grand jury Tuesday.

Hakim L. Worrell, 37, aka Hakim Johnson, is charged with malicious wounding and breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault. But Judge Angela O’Connor declined to certify charges of attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutor Ed Lustig said he plans to bring back the uncertified charges at a later date. He said he couldn’t go forward with those charges Tuesday because the victim didn’t appear in Stafford General District Court.

According to police, the incident took place Nov. 30 on Town Square Circle in the Aquia area of Stafford. The victim was beaten with a bat and an iron pipe and suffered head injuries and a broken ankle. He also said a gun was used in the incident.

The victim was able to identify Worrell and another alleged attacker, but a third suspect has not yet been identified. The other person charged in connection with the incident is a juvenile.

Stafford Detective D.V. Torrice Jr. testified that Worrell admitted beating the victim with a pipe, but did so because the victim had molested his young daughter. When warrants were served charging Worrell with multiple offenses, police quoted him as saying, “this is how y’all treat someone who beats up a pedophile?” No charges have been filed against the victim.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

