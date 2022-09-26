Charges pending for driver in fatal Westmoreland crash

Charges are pending against a woman involved in a fatal crash in Westmoreland County last week, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oldhams and Sandy Point roads, Sgt. Jessica Shehan said. Shehan said a 2004 Ford Expedition had turned onto Sandy Point Road without yielding when it was struck by a 1991 Mack CH613 tractor-trailer.

The Ford driver, 23-year-old Gabrielle M. Campbell of Williamsburg, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Her front-seat passenger, 26-year-old Keywon Marquee Gaskins of Westmoreland, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Shehan said both Gaskins and Campbell were wearing seat belts.

Timothy M. Johnson Jr., 35, of Farnham, the tractor-trailer driver, was flown to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.

Charges are pending against Campbell, Shehan said. A state police crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash.