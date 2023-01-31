Charges reduced in city shooting case

A man who had been charged in Fredericksburg with being an accessory after the fact of murder had those charges reduced to misdemeanors Tuesday.

Yarue R. Montgomery, 43, had also been charged with a second felony charge in connection with his role following a June 3, 2021, shootout that resulted in a death. Both charges were reduced to misdemeanors in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, and Montgomery received a suspended sentence.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Arturo Barnes killed 20-year-old Tyriek Powell during a gunfire exchange in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Barnes, who was shot three times himself, claimed self-defense and was cleared by a jury of a second-degree murder charge earlier this month.

Montgomery testified during Barnes’ trial that he was cooking chicken outside when the gunfire erupted. He said he was driving away when a bleeding Barnes stumbled in front of his car.

He drove Barnes to the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital, then drove away with Barnes’ gun. Police identified Montgomery after his car showed up on hospital surveillance video, and he was later extradited from Georgia back to Fredericksburg.

Montgomery said he threw Barnes’ gun in a trashcan. Neither gun used during the shootout was recovered.

Repeat embezzler sentenced to 3 months in jail

A man who stole nearly $20,000 from a Spotsylvania County business was ordered Monday to serve three months in prison.

Edward Eugene Williams Jr., 54, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a total of 10 years with all but three months suspended. A number of other charges were dropped.

Special prosecutor Jay Chichester said Williams was working at Ashley Furniture when the thefts took place in 2021. Chichester said Williams was changing the amounts on receipts and having items shipped to his house. Police found much of the ill-gotten merchandise during a search of the home.

Williams was ordered to make restitution of more than $19,700.

Williams was convicted in 2014 of embezzling nearly $113,000 while working as an Information Technologies specialist at Strong Tower Ministries on Ferry Road in southern Stafford County. He received a suspended three-year sentence on that conviction.

Chichester, a Stafford prosecutor, said Williams faces the possibility of having to serve some of that suspended sentence in light of his new convictions.

-Keith Epps