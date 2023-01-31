Charges reduced in Fredericksburg shooting case

A man who had been charged in Fredericksburg with being an accessory after the fact of murder had those charges reduced to misdemeanors Tuesday.

Yarue R. Montgomery, 43, had also been charged with a second felony charge in connection with his role following a June 3, 2021, shootout that resulted in a death. Both charges were reduced to misdemeanors in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, and Montgomery received a suspended sentence.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Arturo Barnes killed 20-year-old Tyriek Powell during a gunfire exchange in the 3300 block of Fall Hill Avenue. Barnes, who was shot three times himself, claimed self-defense and was cleared by a jury of a second-degree murder charge earlier this month.

Montgomery testified during Barnes' trial that he was cooking chicken outside when the gunfire erupted. He said he was driving away when a bleeding Barnes stumbled in front of his car.

He drove Barnes to the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital, then drove away with Barnes' gun. Police identified Montgomery after his car showed up on hospital surveillance video, and he was later extradited from Georgia back to Fredericksburg.

Montgomery said he threw Barnes' gun in a trashcan. Neither gun used during the shootout was recovered.