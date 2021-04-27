Charges sent to grand jury in Stafford killing

Charges against a man accused of killing one of his roommates during what appeared to be drunken horseplay were sent to a Stafford grand jury Tuesday.

Kevin Monsivais, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied dwelling. The offenses are in connection with the Jan. 15 death of Jareal Marryshow, 26, who was shot in the head at point-blank range in an apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors George Elsasser and Jay Chichester during a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Stafford General District Court, Monsivais, Marryshow and three others lived in the home. Two were still in the Marine Corps, and Monsivais was a recent Marine.

About a half dozen people were present that night to continue an evening of heavy drinking. Monsivais was particularly intoxicated, witnesses said.

One woman described the commotion that ensued that night after Monsivais informed her and others that “Jay [Marryshow] is dead.” Another man who was there that night, a close friend of Monsivais, said Monsivais hugged him after the shooting and said he would be going to jail for a long time.

