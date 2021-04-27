Charges sent to grand jury in Stafford killing

Charges against a man accused of killing one of his roommates during what appeared to be drunken horseplay were sent to a Stafford grand jury Tuesday.
Kevin Monsivais, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in an occupied dwelling. The offenses are in connection with the Jan. 15 death of Jareal Marryshow, 26, who was shot in the head at point-blank range in an apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors George Elsasser and Jay Chichester during a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Stafford General District Court, Monsivais, Marryshow and three others lived in the home. Two were still in the Marine Corps, and Monsivais was a recent Marine.
About a half dozen people were present that night to continue an evening of heavy drinking. Monsivais was particularly intoxicated, witnesses said.
One woman described the commotion that ensued that night after Monsivais informed her and others that “Jay [Marryshow] is dead.” Another man who was there that night, a close friend of Monsivais, said Monsivais hugged him after the shooting and said he would be going to jail for a long time.
Stafford Detective Brandon Boyle said that when he first interviewed Monsivais that night, he told police that several people had been handling his gun and that just before seeing Marryshow on the ground, he heard a loud “snap.”
Monsivais said he went into “Zone O” at that point and didn’t remember anything else until he was in a Sheriff’s Office interview room.
Boyle said he let Monsivais go at that point because he didn’t have enough evidence to detain him. But after speaking with other witnesses, he obtained warrants for Monsivais, who was arrested at a Fredericksburg motel. He had $1,500 cash and a passport when he was apprehended, according to the testimony.
In a subsequent interview, Boyle said, Montsivais admitted shooting Marryshow but said it was an accident.
One witness testified that Monsivais was a “mean drunk” who was particularly aggressive toward Marryshow. She said he picked on or bullied Marryshow at least five times a week.
But under cross-examination from defense attorney Jason Pelt, the woman was unable to describe more than one such alleged incident. Another witness said he never saw any animosity between the two men.
As is customary in preliminary hearings, Pelt put on no evidence before Judge Angela O’Connor certified the charges. But Pelt has said repeatedly that he does not believe the evidence supports a murder charge.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404