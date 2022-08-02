 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesapeake man, 19, facing additional charges in Stafford

A young Chesapeake man who was charged last month in connection with incidents in a south Stafford neighborhood has been charged with more offenses for other incidents in that same area, police said.

Michael A. Bowling, 19, was arrested July 17 after a police dog tracked him down not far from a stolen vehicle in the area of Hamlin Drive and Jett Street in the Grafton Village area. He was charged with auto theft and two counts of arson resulting from vehicle fires that were set the day before.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said Detectives D.V. Torrice and A.S. Sanchez have since linked the suspect to six other crimes in the Grafton Village area, including four larcenies and two vehicle thefts. Bank cards, drivers’ licenses, house keys and a 14-karat diamond ring are among the items that have been returned to their owners.

Bowling is additionally charged with three counts of grand larceny and nine counts of misdemeanor tampering with vehicles. He remains at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

