Chester man pleads guilty to 2019 Stafford store robbery

A man who was part of a robbery at a Stafford County 7–Eleven in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve two years and two months in prison.

Timothy Dwayne Pittman Jr., 24, of Chester was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to five years in prison, with two years and 10 months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, and a robbery charge was dropped.

Pittman, who has been in jail since July 2019, has already served his time and is expected to be released soon. He apologized profusely during his sentencing Thursday and Judge Bruce Strickland appeared convinced of Pittman's remorse.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Pittman and another man entered the 7–Eleven at 327 Deacon Road on May 11, 2019, and made small talk with the clerk.

The robbers left, but returned about 45 minutes later. This time, a masked man pointed a gun at the clerk and left the store with about $60, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Police got the license number of the suspects' car from a security camera and later arrested Pittman and Pallas T. English of Richmond.