Chesterfield man arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old woman in Stafford

Trevon Vanzant

Trevon Vanzant

A Chesterfield man was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of the mother of his young child in southern Stafford County.

Trevon M. Vanzant, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. He is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson at a home on Crescent Valley Drive.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Henderson was dead at the home when medics responded. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The 1-year-old child of Vanzant and Henderson was in the home at the time, as was another of Henderson's relatives, police said. No one else was injured.

Detective N.D. Ridings' investigation led to Vanzant's arrest. Kimmitz said Henderson was shot during a dispute, but did not say what the dispute was about.

Vanzant is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

