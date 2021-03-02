Christmas 2017 chase, shootout result in convictions in Spotsylvania

A man who fired shots at a Virginia state trooper in Spotsylvania County as part of a multistate crime spree on Christmas Day 2017 pled guilty to four felony charges Tuesday.
Jerrell Carl Richardson, 24, of Philadelphia, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Judge Ricardo Rigual will sentence Richardson on May 3.
As part of a deal worked out by Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird and defense attorney Price Koch, several other charges against Richardson were dropped.
According to police reports and court records, the Spotsylvania portion of Richardson's busy Christmas began after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Henrico County and tried to drive into a Henrico police officer. Richardson has already pleaded guilty to charges in Henrico.
Police were waiting as a car stolen from a gas station in Thomasville, N.C., sped north through Caroline at more than 100 mph. With multiple troopers in pursuit, the chase entered Spotsylvania and the fleeing vehicle was eventually struck by a police cruiser and stopped about a mile and a half north of the Thornburg exit.
Richardson got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods with a trooper in pursuit. At one point, Richardson fired shots at the pursuing trooper, who returned fire and struck Richardson. The injured suspect was still able to run into the woods and hide.
Police surrounded the area and a Fairfax County helicopter helped police on the ground find Richardson hiding in the median, Richardson's plea agreement states. He was taken into custody and directed police to where he had hidden the gun.
He later admitted to a series of crimes while being interviewed at Mary Washington Hospital.
In addition to the carjacking in North Carolina, Richardson admitted to a robbery at a truck stop in Brunswick County and an attempted robbery at a store in Dinwiddie County, in which a shot was fired.
He has cases pending there, as well as in South Carolina.
In addition to Richardson's confession, police found evidence in the stolen car and video evidence tying him to the various crimes.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404