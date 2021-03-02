Christmas 2017 chase, shootout result in convictions in Spotsylvania

A man who fired shots at a Virginia state trooper in Spotsylvania County as part of a multistate crime spree on Christmas Day 2017 pled guilty to four felony charges Tuesday.

Jerrell Carl Richardson, 24, of Philadelphia, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Judge Ricardo Rigual will sentence Richardson on May 3.

As part of a deal worked out by Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird and defense attorney Price Koch, several other charges against Richardson were dropped.

According to police reports and court records, the Spotsylvania portion of Richardson's busy Christmas began after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Henrico County and tried to drive into a Henrico police officer. Richardson has already pleaded guilty to charges in Henrico.

Police were waiting as a car stolen from a gas station in Thomasville, N.C., sped north through Caroline at more than 100 mph. With multiple troopers in pursuit, the chase entered Spotsylvania and the fleeing vehicle was eventually struck by a police cruiser and stopped about a mile and a half north of the Thornburg exit.