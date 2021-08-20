City man charged in child molestation case

A Fredericksburg man is accused of molesting a child multiple times over the past six years, court records show.

James Henry Streat, 31, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties with a child.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Fredericksburg Detective Meredith Schafer, the victim's mother called city police on June 21 after her daughter told her she had been repeatedly sexually abused by Streat.

The child was later interviewed by police. Authorities also retrieved potential evidence from her bedroom and sent samples to a state lab.

Streat was arrested earlier this month and placed into the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remained as of Friday. The charges date back to 2015.

The search warrant allowed police to collect DNA from Streat to compare with the samples recovered from the scene.

