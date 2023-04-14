A Fredericksburg man who blackmailed a teenage girl into continuing to send him numerous sexually explicit videos and pictures was ordered Thursday to serve 19 years in prison.

Chad Michael Lehofer, 37, received the sentence in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, where he previously pleaded guilty to production and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Court records show that between December 2018 and April 2019, the girl sent Lehofer about 100 pictures and 50 videos. The girl was 15 at the time.

Court records don't state where the girl lived, but the investigation began after federal officials in Washington received information from officials in San Francisco.

The girl eventually tried to break off her online relationship with Lehofer, whose identity was unknown at the time, but he threatened to expose her activities to her mother and others if she didn't continue meeting his demands.

The girl at one point sent Lehofer a message stating, "Can u just [expletive] stop and leave me alone? Please, I did nothing to you."

Lehofer responded that he would leave the girl alone if she met up with him and had sex. Such a meeting never happened.

The girl eventually told law enforcement about the blackmail and her previous activities involving the then-unidentified man. Authorities later identified Lehofer as the suspect and found numerous images of child sex abuse on his electronic devices after raiding his parents' home in Fredericksburg.

Lehofer was convicted in 2006 of sex offenses involving two minors in Connecticut.