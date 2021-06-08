City man pulled from Rappahannock on Sunday remains in critical condition

A city man remains hospitalized after nearly drowning in the Rappahannock River over the weekend.

On Monday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported a 22-year-old city resident, who did not know how to swim, entered the river at the 300 block of Riverside Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday and disappeared below the surface.

Authorities said a friend of the victim witnessed the incident and repeatedly dove for about 10 minutes under the water and eventually located him. First responders administered CPR on the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital. He remains there as of Tuesday afternoon, in intensive care.

Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock River.

“It’s not like other rivers in the area. It’s got tides, it’s brackish, it has rapids,” Joe Young, a Fredericksburg police officer who serves as the city watershed manager, said last fall. “It’s smooth on top, but at the bottom, it’s moving three times faster than it is on the surface.”