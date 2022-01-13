City man sentenced for abducting, biting woman

A Fredericksburg man was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison for biting a woman while refusing to let her leave a relative's home last year.

Sean Calvert Lashley, 34, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to malicious wounding and abduction. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 15 years with 10 years suspended.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Steve Eubank, the victim reluctantly agreed to spend the night at a relative of Lashley's on Feb. 17, in part because of bad weather.

The next morning, Lashley forced the woman to cook a steak that he didn't eat, then blocked the woman's path and hit her when she tried to leave.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He kept her from leaving several more times and bit her three times, one time breaking the skin. The woman eventually managed to escape.

She had called 911 before leaving, but left her phone in the home. A police officer was trying to locate the origin of the 911 call and was directed to the home by a neighbor.

Police finally found the victim and noted her injury. Lashley was arrested the next month.