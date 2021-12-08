 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City man sentenced for child pornography
0 comments

City man sentenced for child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}
James William Loving (copy)

Loving

A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.

James William Loving IV, 26, was sentenced by Judge Gordon Willis to a total of 35 years with all but five years and four months suspended. He previously pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to seven felony child pornography charges.

Court records show that police received four different tips last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone in the city who was either sending child pornography or asking that some be sent to him.

Virginia State Police eventually traced the internet protocol address to Loving and recovered child pornography from several of his electronic devices. Loving has already been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail for nearly a year.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert