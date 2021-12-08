City man sentenced for child pornography

A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.

James William Loving IV, 26, was sentenced by Judge Gordon Willis to a total of 35 years with all but five years and four months suspended. He previously pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to seven felony child pornography charges.

Court records show that police received four different tips last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding someone in the city who was either sending child pornography or asking that some be sent to him.

Virginia State Police eventually traced the internet protocol address to Loving and recovered child pornography from several of his electronic devices. Loving has already been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail for nearly a year.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.