City officer cleared of wrongdoing after firing gun

A Fredericksburg police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing following separate investigations into a shot he fired during an April 18 disturbance in downtown Fredericksburg, police said.

Reviews by Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins and the police department’s Professional Standards Section determined that Sgt. Ryan Merrell’s actions violated no criminal law nor department policy. Merrell, who had been on administrative leave, returned to work Tuesday, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

City police responded to the 500 block of Sophia Street early that morning in response to a reported fight in progress. The fight had broken up by the time police arrived, but a man was in a nearby parking lot firing a gun. The man did not appear to be shooting toward anyone, police said.

Merrell confronted the shooter and ordered him to drop the gun, Morris said. The gunman refused to comply with Merrell’s command, police said, and Merrell fired a single shot that didn’t strike anyone.

The alleged gunman, 25-year-old John Dylan Bromley of Stafford County, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of shooting in public.

Bromley has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest that morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

