City police get backup for behavioral health emergencies

Fredericksburg Police officers will now have assistance for behavioral health emergencies in the city.

The Fredericksburg Police Department established a program in coordination with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board that will provide a co-response to such calls.

Six months ago, Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton announced plans to launch the pilot program and now the Crisis Intervention Response Team has been implemented. Layton said the collaboration “will make our community healthier and safer.”

“I am thrilled to partner with the RACSB to provide this important service to the City of Fredericksburg,” Layton said. “The CIRT will help people in crisis access the resources they need quickly, officers will experience less stress and trauma and the RACSB will make an even bigger impact by reaching a broader audience.”

The co-response team is composed of one patrol officer and one RACSB clinician specializing in crisis intervention. They will be dispatched and serve as the primary unit for calls regarding mental health, suicidal threats, suicide attempts or self-harm and emergency custody order or temporary detention order service.

The clinician will also be able to self-dispatch or request to assist the primary officers on calls likely to create a crisis including death investigations, homicides, child abuse, sex offenses, domestic violence, missing person, barricade and other serious crimes or events.

The CIRT will work four 10-hour shifts. The shifts will be determined based on an analysis of high-demand times for mental health calls. The city police department is hopeful that the CIRT will reduce the risk of violent encounters during mental health calls.

The program is a response to the Marcus–David Peters Act, which was passed by the Virginia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020. Peters was an Essex High School science teacher who was shot and killed by a Richmond City Police officer on May 14, 2018, during a mental health emergency.

The officer who shot Peters, Michael Nyantakyi, was cleared of criminal charges, but the incident led to the legislation designed to shift the response to a behavioral health crisis from law enforcement to mental health workers.

The RACSB was directed to have protocols and procedures in place to enforce the new law by July 1. The RACSB plan will cover Fredericksburg as well as the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The city, however, is the first to get the program underway in the region. Layton said previously that his staff hopes to train other departments in the area.

“Rappahannock Area Community Services Board and all RACSB emergency services staff are motivated and exited to see the inception of our co-response program in partnership with the Fredericksburg Police Department,” said Kari Norris, the RACSB’s Emergency Services Coordinator. “Individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis will now have an opportunity for an enhanced law enforcement response to continue to best serve the individuals in our community and provide the best outcomes for those in crisis.”

The goal of the CIRT is to de-escalate behavioral or mental health crisis incidents and connect individuals involved to resources that can address their needs.

The CIRT will follow up with those they come in contact with as well as their family members and caregivers after a crisis to see if additional services are needed.

A new police officer position for the co-response team is funded through June 2023 by a Department of Criminal Justice grant. City Council intends to continue funding the position after the grant obligation period expires.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

