Fredericksburg police on Friday identified the 16-year-old murder suspect who has been eluding them since late last month.

Lorenzo A. Brooks of Fredericksburg is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from the March 26 slaying of 18-year-old James Monroe High School senior Jasiah Smith, who was shot multiple times outside a home in Bragg Hill in the city.

Until Friday, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris had refused to release Brooks’ name, citing legal restrictions against sharing certain information regarding juveniles. But police reversed course Friday and referred to state code sections that allow the information to be released in certain circumstances.

Police are also still looking for Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the same incident.

Brooks is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. Carter is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds.

Carter is a former basketball player at James Monroe, where Smith played on the football team.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting “FPD tip” plus the tip to 847-411. Police had previously announced an unspecified reward for information leading to an arrest.

Morris said both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted.

Smith was found shot that afternoon in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court. He was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.