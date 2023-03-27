The young man who was shot and killed Sunday in Fredericksburg has been identified as 18-year-old Jasiah Smith.

Smith, a senior at James Monroe High School in the city, was found lying in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court in the Bragg Hill area at about 3 p.m. He had been shot multiple times.

A former football player at the school, he was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said detectives are working on the case but had identified no suspects as of Monday. She said police are aware of rumors indicating that the shooter was a younger teenager, but said police have confirmed nothing at this point.

City schools Superintendent Marci Catlett released a statement Monday expressing sympathy for Smith's family and friends.

"The Fredericksburg City Public Schools community is devastated by this tragic loss," Catlett wrote. "We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and we want to extend our deepest sympathies and support to all those affected by this loss."

Catlett added that counselors and mental health professionals are available to provide support to any students or staff members in need of assistance.

City police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to call police at 540/373-3122.