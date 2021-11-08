City police search for shooting suspect

Fredericksburg police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting incident that took place outside a home in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said two men were arguing at 4:15 p.m. when one of them fired a gun, striking the other man. Someone inside the residence called police while the shooter fled and the victim took himself to the hospital.

Morris said the victim was treated at a hospital and released a short time later. Officers and a police dog searched for the shooter, but did not immediately find him.

Police had not identified the suspect Monday night, and described him only as a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.

