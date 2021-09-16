City police searching for man charged in double shooting

Fredericksburg police charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a double shooting Wednesday morning that left both victims in critical condition.

Jeffery Columbus Brown of no fixed address is charged with nine offenses, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious wounding, entering a home to commit murder and two firearms offenses. He had not been apprehended as of Thursday night.

The shootings took place about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Tuckahoe Drive at the Valor Apartments off Fall Hill Avenue. Responding officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds and provided first aid, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

They were then transported to a nearby hospital, where they remained in critical condition Thursday.

Police have not said how the suspect got into the home or revealed any motive about what led to the shootings.

Brown was a key prosecution witness in the 2017 trial of Joshua “Face” Williams, who is serving more than 50 years in prison for the 2015 slaying of 21-year-old Heather Ciccone in Spotsylvania and other offenses.