City police seek armed robbery suspect

Fredericksburg police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said a man was sitting in his vehicle about 2:30 a.m. when a black man approached him. The robber pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his personal belongings. The victim complied, and the suspect left in a dark gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be sent to “847-411” and texting “FPDtip” followed by the tip. Morris said more information will be released as the investigation develops.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.