 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City police seek armed robbery suspect

  • 0

Fredericksburg police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said a man was sitting in his vehicle about 2:30 a.m. when a black man approached him. The robber pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his personal belongings. The victim complied, and the suspect left in a dark gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be sent to “847-411” and texting “FPDtip” followed by the tip. Morris said more information will be released as the investigation develops.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Floods force first Yellowstone National Park closure in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert