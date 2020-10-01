City shooting suspect released on bond after initial denial

A teenager accused of shooting a young Fredericksburg man earlier this year has been released on bond.
Ricardo D. Torres, 18, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Terrence Garner on July 11 at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.
Torres, who was denied bond in August, was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court. That hearing was delayed because the city commonwealth's attorney's office had to withdraw from the case because of a recently discovered conflict. Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins would not explain the conflict.
A prosecutor with the Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney is taking over the case, and defense attorney Eugene Frost argued this week in Fredericksburg Circuit Court that Torres should not continue to be held without bond because of delays he had no control over.
Frost in August called Torres a "good kid in an unfortunate situation." He said his client was acting in self-defense when the incident took place July 11.
Judge Gordon Willis denied bond in August but granted a $10,000 bond this time. Willis imposed multiple conditions, including one that confines Torres to his parents' home in Spotsylvania County except for court appearances.
In an earlier hearing, the prosecution evidence was that videos showed Torres chasing Garner after pulling up near the victim's home that day. Garner was shot in the buttocks, groin and toe and was pistol-whipped, according to the evidence.
The exact reason for the dispute has not been stated in court, but it involves a woman and a gun Garner had supposedly taken from Torres or an associate.
A preliminary hearing for Torres is now scheduled for Oct. 13.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
