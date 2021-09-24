City slaying may have happened after argument between couple

A man accused of killing his children’s mother this month at the Fredericksburg home they shared was motivated by an argument about his suspected infidelity, court records allege.

Christopher Mack Alexander, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the Sept. 11 slaying of 27-year-old Amanda Seay. Alexander and Seay have two small children together, and both children were in the home in the Riverwood Apartment in the city when their mother was shot to death with a 9mm pistol.

Police went to the home after a neighbor reported hearing a single gunshot. Seay was found dead in the apartment.

Police said Alexander reported that Seay had committed suicide. An autopsy and subsequent investigation determined that Alexander’s story was false, police said.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Alexander later told police that the two argued over allegations of his infidelity prior to Seay’s death.

The search warrant gave police permission to search Alexander’s cellphone for such things as text messages and photographs that may shed light on the resulting homicide.

Alexander is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

