Colonial Beach man arrested after chase in Spotsylvania

A wanted suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after a lengthy chase in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Allen D. Weathers, 42, of Colonial Beach, was already wanted on abduction and domestic assault charges in Fredericksburg when Spotsylvania Deputy W. Wright saw him driving a Honda sedan in the Thornburg area about midnight. The Fredericksburg charges stemmed from a March 3 incident, jail records show.

After Wright attempted to stop the vehicle, a pursuit ensued that lasted about 30 minutes. Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the chase covered the Thornburg, Massaponax Church Road and Cosner Corner areas before ending back in Thornburg in a field in the 7300 block of U.S. 1.

Skebo said deputies used tire deflation devices numerous times before finally disabling the vehicle. The suspect struck one deputy’s vehicle during the incident, Skebo said.

Weathers was charged in Spotsylvania with felony eluding, assault on law enforcement, two counts of destruction of property, obstruction of a county official, driving revoked and reckless driving. Weathers was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.