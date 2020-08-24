Colonial Beach man charged with murder in fatal shooting

A Colonial Beach man has been charged with murder in connection with a slaying in the town early Sunday, police said.

According to a news release from the Colonial Beach Police Department, officers went to a parking lot on Riverwood Drive about midnight after receiving calls regarding gunshots. Alfonso Connett Wilson, 33, of Kinsale was found shot in the parking lot.

Wilson was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he died from his injuries later the same day.

The subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Malcolm Jamal Epps, who is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Northern Neck Regional Jail under no bond.

The release did not indicate what led to the shooting. The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office assisted town police in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Epps will be arraigned next week in Westmoreland General District Court.

