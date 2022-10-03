 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colonial Beach man sentenced to 7 months in Spotsylvania police chase

Allen Weathers

Weathers

A Colonial Beach man who led Spotsylvania County deputies on a 30-minutes chase earlier this year was ordered Friday to serve seven months in prison.

Allen D. Weathers, 44, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of eight years with all but eight months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to six charges, including felony eluding and felony destruction of property.

Court records show that Weathers was wanted in Fredericksburg when Deputy W. Wright spotted him late March 22 in the Thornburg area. The deputy knew he was wanted and tried to make a traffic stop, police said.

Weathers spent the next half hour driving through parts of Cosner's Corner and the Massaponax Church Road area before ending up back in Thornburg. Deputies used tire deflation devices several times before finally disabling the vehicle.

Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich said Weathers has repeatedly expressed remorse for a "series of really bad decisions." He described the pursuit as "less like the 'French Connection' and more like the 'Dukes of Hazzard.'"

Weathers was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Monday, but has already served most of his Spotsylvania sentence.

​Keith Epps: 540.374-5404 

