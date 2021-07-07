Colonial Beach woman dies in King George car crash

A Colonial Beach woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when her vehicle collided with a Mack truck on State Route 3 in King George County, police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the crash occurred at 2:03 p.m. in the 14500 block of Route 3. Markeya H. Lucas, 23, died at the scene.
Davenport said the preliminary investigation showed Lucas was heading west in a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant when she crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 1999 Mack truck with an empty logging trailer.
Lucas, the sole occupant of her vehicle, was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck was also wearing his seat belt. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Davenport said police are still investigating the incident.
