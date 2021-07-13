Competency an issue for Spotsylvania daughter charged with killing mom

The fate of a woman accused of killing her mother last year in Spotsylvania County remains undetermined because of questions about the suspect’s mental health.

Lisa Ann Harmon, also known as Lisa Ann Hughes, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 5 slaying of her mother, 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly. Rumuly was found dead from multiple stab wounds when her husband arrived at their residence in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive that evening.

Harmon was on her bedroom floor when Spotsylvania deputies arrived. Court records state that she ignored verbal commands from deputies and stared at the floor and showed no emotion after being placed in a police cruiser.

A doctor eventually declared Harmon incompetent to stand trial and she has spent extensive time in a mental health treatment facility in an attempt to restore her to competency. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where a progress report on those efforts are expected.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird and prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland will prosecute the case if and when it gets to trial. Harmon is being represented by attorneys Wendy Harris and Crystal Hasting.

