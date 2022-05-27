Competency at issue in sexual assault case in Stafford involving an elderly suspect

Sexual assault charges against an 89-year-old man are in limbo because of concerns about his competence.

Glenwood Posey of Spotsylvania is accused of molesting an elderly woman in a Stafford County nursing home in March. He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration and two misdemeanor counts of entering property to damage.

But prosecutor Ed Lustig said that a doctor has determined that Posey is incompetent to stand trial and is incapable of being restored to competency, in part because of his advanced age. Posey was tested after his attorney expressed concerns about his understanding of his legal situation.

Posey’s case is due back in Stafford General District Court next week. A judge will consider several options, including attempting to have Posey restored to competency in spite of the doctor’s report, or looking into the possibility of having him civilly committed to a mental health facility.

The alleged attacks took place March 16 and 17 at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation on Brimley Drive in Stafford, where Posey was a resident at the time.

Police were called to the facility after the staff became aware of the alleged attacks. Police said Posey entered the victim’s room about 3 a.m. March 17 and assaulted the woman. A similar attack had taken place the previous day, the investigation showed.

Posey is currently being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.