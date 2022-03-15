Competency issues continue to delay Fredericksburg murder trial

Issues regarding a murder defendant's mental health have again delayed a trial for a man accused in a 2020 homicide in Fredericksburg.

Andre Tyron Wilson, 19, is charged with first-degree murder for the Nov. 6, 2020, slaying of Mark Anthony Johnson. Johnson, 35, was shot nine times early that morning outside a home on Hickok Circle.

Isaiah Landry, 20, is also charged with first-degree murder in the case. His trial has also been delayed several times.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance camera, but the faces of the suspects are not clear in the image. Police used footage from multiple cameras to bring charges against Wilson and Landry, who have been incarcerated for more than a year. Police have identified Wilson as the suspected shooter.

Wilson was initially declared competent to stand trial, but defense attorney Tara–Beth Coleman asked for new testing after telling Judge Gordon Willis that Wilson was unresponsive when she'd tried to talk to him. Coleman said at a previous court hearing that she didn't believe Wilson understood what was going on.

In a letter filed in court records, a psychological examiner wrote that an attempt to evaluate Wilson via Zoom at the regional jail was unsuccessful. The examiner wrote that Wilson was brought to the examination room in a wheelchair because he refused to walk, and refused to acknowledge the examiner once there.

The examiner recommended that Wilson be moved to an inpatient facility to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

"It is unclear whether [Wilson's] refusal to participate … is due to a volitional lack of cooperation … or if his behavior instead reflects symptoms of a deteriorating mental health condition," the examiner wrote.

At a hearing Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, a judge ordered that Wilson be transferred to Western State Hospital to be evaluated. A report on that evaluation is due in May.

A status hearing for Landry is set for later this month.

