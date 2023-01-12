 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complaints lead to investigation, drug arrest in Spotsylvania

Matthew Eugene Jett

Jett

An investigation that began after multiple complaints from residents in the Partlow and Beaverdam areas of Spotsylvania resulted in a drug charge against a county man and the recovery of 74 capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl, police said.

Matthew Eugene Jett, 37, is charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the county's Street Crimes Unit was conducting surveillance in the 2900 block of Partlow Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday when detectives noticed suspicious activity. They made contact with the suspect, who initially provided false identifying information, police said.

Police later recovered the narcotics and arrested Jett, who Skebo said was wanted in multiple localities for drug-related offenses.

