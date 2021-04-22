Convicted killer gets another 40 years in King George, but he won't have to serve it

A man who last month was ordered to serve 40 years in prison for killing a man in Stafford County was ordered Thursday to serve another 40 years for crimes in King George.

But fortunately for 44-year-old Matthew David Roberson, the King George sentence won’t actually add anything to the amount of time he has to serve.

Roberson pleaded guilty in King George Circuit Court to breaking and entering, grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny with the intent to sell. In exchange for the guilty pleas, Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann agreed to run the sentence concurrently with the time Roberson is serving in Stafford, meaning he won’t serve any extra time.

Roberson’s King George charges stemmed from a Nov. 26, 2018, burglary at a home on Kings Highway (State Route 3) in King George. Roberson stole a gun and other items from a man he used to work with, then traded the gun for drugs.

The day before the burglary, court records show, Roberson killed 54-year-old Larry Dean Roberson at the victim’s home on Newton Road in southern Stafford. Larry Roberson was sleeping in a recliner when Matthew Roberson hit him in the head with a metal bat about 10 times.