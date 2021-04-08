WATCH NOW: Convicted killer sentenced to 40 years in three decade-old Stafford murder case

A man who killed his former wife and dumped her body in Stafford County nearly 32 years ago was ordered Thursday to serve 40 years in prison.
The sentence 56-year-old Jose Angel Rodriguez–Cruz received in Stafford Circuit Court from Judge Michael Levy was the maximum penalty for the second-degree murder charge that Rodriguez–Cruz pleaded guilty to in November.
Marta Haydee Rodriguez was 26 when she was reported missing in Arlington County in 1989, according to the evidence presented by prosecutors Ryan Fitzgerald and Sandra Park. She had last been seen alive on May 25, 1989, at her job at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Her remains were found by relic hunters in the median of Interstate 95 about a mile north of the Courthouse exit in Stafford in February 1991. But the remains weren’t identified until January 2018.
By that time, Rodriguez–Cruz had killed another woman, former girlfriend Pamela Butler, and dumped her body in Stafford in 2009. He is serving a separate 12-year prison term for that slaying.
The evidence showed that Rodriguez–Cruz had married Marta Rodriguez on Feb. 3, 1984, in Puerto Rico. Later that year, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Panama while his wife stayed in Puerto Rico with their baby son, Hansel.
While in Panama, the evidence shows, Rodriguez-Crus met and married Maria Guadalupe Franco. Marta Rodriguez was initially unaware of her husband’s second marriage.
Rodriguez–Cruz was transferred to Fort Eustis in 1986 and he moved both wives to the Northern Virginia area. He put them into different homes in an effort to keep them unaware of each other.
However, the prosecutors said, Marta Rodriguez eventually found out about the second wife. That, along with multiple acts of violence described in court records, contributed to the breakup of the marriage.
Marta Rodriguez told police in Arlington that Rodriguez–Cruz continued to harass her long after she’d left him. About a week before she was last seen alive, Marta Rodriguez did not show up for a hearing involving an abduction charge against her husband.
A retired Arlington detective said in court records that Rodriguez–Cruz admitted to abducting Marta Rodriguez and trying to rape her in March of 1989. Asked why, Rodriguez–Cruz told the detective, “If I can’t have her, no one else will. She’s mine.”
The search for the missing woman came to a halt in August 2000, when police learned that a woman claiming to be Marta Rodriguez had obtained an identification card in Miami, using her identifying information. A police officer in Miami went and spoke to the woman, and Marta Rodriguez’s name was removed from the missing persons database.
It turned out that the woman posing as Marta Rodriguez was actually Marianela Franco Troya, the sister of Rodriguez–Cruz’s second wife. Arlington Detective Rosa Ortiz, who had taken over the cold case, learned Troya’s identity after showing her picture to Hansel Rodriguez in March 2017.
Ortiz’s investigation eventually led to a second murder charge against Rodriguez–Cruz. He later told police that he’d been out getting gas when he returned to find that Marta Rodriguez had overdosed and died on some pills he’d obtained from his drug dealer in Northern Virginia.
His told authorities that after finding her dead in a motel room, he contacted the drug dealer, who suggested they drop her dead body in the interstate median.
Marta Rodriguez’s cause of death was never determined. But prosecutors and police on Thursday again scoffed at the story that they said Rodriguez–Cruz had concocted.
Among those testifying Thursday was Hansel Rodriguez, now 36 and living in Tampa, Fla. He said his father told him that his mother had run off with drug dealers and said it was devastating for him to grow up wondering if his mother had abandoned him when he was only 4 years old.
“I would have been a better man if I had experienced a mother’s love,” Hansel Rodriguez testified. “It was devastating at times.”
There was other testimony that Marta Rodriguez dearly loved her son. One witness pointed out that her parents died never knowing what happened to their daughter.
Prosecutors Fitzgerald and Park urged Levy to give the maximum sentence. Park said that Rodriguez–Cruz had gotten to live his life for decades while the victim’s family suffered nonstop.
Fitzgerald said Rodriguez–Cruz’s story about the victim’s death was “ridiculous” and that he still has shown no remorse.
“He’s entitled to tell a story, but he’s not entitled to be believed,” Fitzgerald said.
Defense attorneys Wendy Harris and Brenda Mallinak argued that their client was remorseful. They said he’d grown up exposed to violence and only in recent years began getting treatment for long-standing mental health issues.
Prior to Levy pronouncing judgment, Rodriguez–Cruz turned toward his son and asked for forgiveness. He expressed love for his son and said he was glad that Hansel Rodriguez had been able to break the long cycle of violence in the family.
“I was being selfish,” Rodriguez–Cruz said. “I was more worried about consequences to me instead of you and the family.”
Hansel Rodriguez didn’t respond in court, but later said he’d forgiven his father “a long time ago” because he didn’t want to be consumed by his father’s actions.
Because the slaying occurred before Virginia abolished parole, Rodriguez–Cruz will be eligible for parole at some point.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404