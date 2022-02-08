 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Convicted murderer gets more jail time for bad behavior
0 Comments
alert top story

Convicted murderer gets more jail time for bad behavior

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William McDowney (copy) (copy) (copy)

McDowney

A King George County man who is already serving more than 67 years for his role in the slaying of a Spotsylvania County teenager in 2019 continues to pile up extra prison time for his behavior since he’s been in custody.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

William Gerard McDowney, 41, was ordered Tuesday to serve two and a half years for an outburst he had in the Rappahannock Regional in July last year. Combined with the sentence he received for destroying property at Stafford Hospital while in custody shortly after his murder arrest in 2019, McDowney is now serving a total of more than 73 years.

McDowney’s convictions for murder and other offenses stem from the Aug. 12, 2019 slaying of 18-year-old James Wallin. McDowney and his accomplice, Augustus Rhodes, attacked Wallin that night after mistakenly thinking he was another man they were supposed to settle a drug score with. Rhodes is still awaiting sentencing in the Wallin case.

Stafford prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey said McDowney’s latest conviction stems from an outburst during which he destroyed sprinkler heads, damaged other equipment and threatened correctional officers. Surveillance camera footage of the incident was shown during McDowney’s sentencing in Spotsylvania.

Lindsey said Stafford officials will continue to prosecute McDowney if he continues to act out in the Stafford facility. “We will not allow individuals to shut down our jail without consequences,” she said. “He may feel that he has nothing to lose at this point, but we will still hold him accountable.”

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert