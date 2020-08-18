Couple charged with child neglect offenses in King George

A Colonial Beach couple has been charged in connection with an incident earlier this month in King George County in which four children were left in a hot car for an extended period of time, authorities said.

Christopher John Inman, 36, and Mellissa Dawn Shank, 26, are both charged with four counts of felony child neglect. Both were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail over the weekend and later released.

According to a report from the King George Sheriff's Office, Deputy Martin Campos went to the Walmart in Dahlgren on Aug. 7 at 11:46 a.m. in response to a complaint about children left alone in a car.

Campos found the children–ages 2, 3, 6 and 11—in the car with the windows partially down. They had been in the car for more than an hour, authorities said, and were sweating profusely. One child was showing signs of dehydration.

The car doors were unlocked and the keys were in the ignition. Campos opened the doors to allow some ventilation and the children were given water, the police report states.

The adults finally returned to the vehicle with a cart full of groceries and other items, and an investigation began.

The code section Inman and Shank are charged under is a Class 6 felony, which calls for a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each charge.

