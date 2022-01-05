Couple found dead in Locust Grove home

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in their 40s who were found dead in their Locust Grove home Monday night.

Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones said deputies went to the 33000 block of Colonial Lane about 10 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a family pet dead in the residence. A generator that was not running at the time was found in a garage below the living area, Jones said.