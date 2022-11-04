Court accepts insanity plea in Stafford beating

A Woodbridge man who injured a Stafford County resident while trying to take his sports car last year was cleared of serious charges Thursday after being declared not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jayden Hall, 26, was in Stafford Circuit Court facing charges that included carjacking, malicious wounding and strangulation. At the end of his trial, Judge Bruce Strickland agreed with defense attorney Reginald Henderson’s contention that Hall did not know right from wrong at the time of the incident.

Prosecutor Amy Casey agreed that Hall has some mental health issues, but she argued that he was aware he was doing something wrong that day.

According to the evidence, a man in his 50s was driving home with his teenage son the evening of April 3, 2021, when he noticed a car following his Audi sports car. When he got to his home on Yosemite Ridge Court in Widewater Village at Stafford, the car pulled up beside him.

The suspect complimented the car, then offered the victim $20 to let him drive it. The victim rejected that offer, along with a subsequent one of $200.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face at least twice, blackening his eye and loosening some teeth, Casey said. The suspect also kicked the victim in the ribs, injuring his ribs.

A neighbor and the victim’s son had already called 911 by the time the victim got away from his assailant and went into his home to get a gun. Deputies arrived and took Hall into custody.

A doctor testified that Hall suffers from schizophrenia and was not in his right mind at the time of the offense. Hall will be sent to a mental health facility, where a doctor will examine him and recommend a course of treatment.

Hall is scheduled to return to court Dec. 19, where the judge will receive an update on his status.