Court records cite drug dispute as factor in Sept. 16 Fredericksburg slaying

A shooting in Fredericksburg that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man may have stemmed from a drug dispute that didn’t directly involve the victim, court records state.
Connall Mullins of King George County died after being shot Sept.16 in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in the city. Another teen, identified in courts records only as “Chan,” was also shot, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Jordan Allen Reed, 20, of King George, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the incident. According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed recently in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Reed told police that Mullins got mad at him after he sold fake drugs to one of Mullins’ friends. It is not clear in court records when that alleged transaction took place.
Detective Johnny Wright wrote that Reed told investigators he received several messages and phone calls from Mullins in reference to the drug rip-off. He said those contacts continued until the day of the shooting.
Meanwhile, Reed told police, Chan messaged Reed on Snapchat regarding a proposed drug purchase. After exchanging several messages, Reed said he agreed to sell Chan some drugs, according to the affidavit. It does not state how Reed knew Chan of if they’d had prior dealings.
Reed drove to the Belmont Apartments Sept. 16 to meet Chan near his home. According to the affidavit, he told Wright that he fired several shots after Chan punched him in the face. Mullins was shot during the altercation; court records do not say what, if any, role Mullins had in the altercation that preceded the shooting.
Mullins and the other shooting victim were taken to the hospital, where Mullins was pronounced dead. Reed was arrested earlier this month on the murder charge and on charges involving an unrelated robbery in Stafford County. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
In another affidavit, police wrote that the surviving shooting victim admitted hitting Reed in the face that day. But he said that was in response to an attempted robbery.
The search warrant allowed police to review Reed’s phone for messages and phone calls related to the city shooting. A preliminary hearing for Reed is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Fredericksburg General District Court.
