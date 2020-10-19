Court records cite drug dispute as factor in Sept. 16 Fredericksburg slaying

A shooting in Fredericksburg that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man may have stemmed from a drug dispute that didn’t directly involve the victim, court records state.

Connall Mullins of King George County died after being shot Sept.16 in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in the city. Another teen, identified in courts records only as “Chan,” was also shot, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Jordan Allen Reed, 20, of King George, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the incident. According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed recently in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Reed told police that Mullins got mad at him after he sold fake drugs to one of Mullins’ friends. It is not clear in court records when that alleged transaction took place.

Detective Johnny Wright wrote that Reed told investigators he received several messages and phone calls from Mullins in reference to the drug rip-off. He said those contacts continued until the day of the shooting.

Meanwhile, Reed told police, Chan messaged Reed on Snapchat regarding a proposed drug purchase. After exchanging several messages, Reed said he agreed to sell Chan some drugs, according to the affidavit. It does not state how Reed knew Chan of if they’d had prior dealings.