Court records detail case against Fredericksburg youth director facing sex, porn charges

A man who was the executive director of a youth service program when he was arrested last month in Spotsylvania County may have acted inappropriately with more than one underage male, court records allege.

Benjamin Nagle, who was heading the Fredericksburg-area Office on Youth at the time of his arrest, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a foster son. He is also accused of trying to illegally obtain Adderall for the foster son from another young man he used to mentor.

Nagle, 40, is currently being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester. He was recently transferred there from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to an affidavit filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by county Detective M. Coerper, an investigation began Oct. 22 after the county Department of Social Services received an anonymous complaint about Nagle. The complaint alleged that Nagle has images and videos depicting sexual acts involving him and the foster son.

Coerper’s affidavit said that during an interview at Nagel’s home on Greenbranch Street in Spotsylvania, Nagle discussed his relationship with the foster son. Nagle said recordings were made at the foster son’s request, court records state.