Court records detail case against Fredericksburg youth director facing sex, porn charges

A man who was the executive director of a youth service program when he was arrested last month in Spotsylvania County may have acted inappropriately with more than one underage male, court records allege.
Benjamin Nagle, who was heading the Fredericksburg-area Office on Youth at the time of his arrest, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a foster son. He is also accused of trying to illegally obtain Adderall for the foster son from another young man he used to mentor.
Nagle, 40, is currently being held at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester. He was recently transferred there from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court by county Detective M. Coerper, an investigation began Oct. 22 after the county Department of Social Services received an anonymous complaint about Nagle. The complaint alleged that Nagle has images and videos depicting sexual acts involving him and the foster son.
Coerper’s affidavit said that during an interview at Nagel’s home on Greenbranch Street in Spotsylvania, Nagle discussed his relationship with the foster son. Nagle said recordings were made at the foster son’s request, court records state.
During a subsequent examination of Nagle’s phone, numerous pictures of underage males in various stages of undress were found, according to the affidavit. Those pictures are still being investigated.
Coerper wrote that he also came upon a text message conversation in which Nagle and the foster son discussed the foster son wanting some Adderall. That same day, the affidavit states, Nagle reached out to a former client of the Office on Youth and the Chaplain Youth Center.
The affidavit states that Nagle knew the young man had previously sold Adderall because Nagle had run substance abuse groups in which the young man was a court-ordered member.
Nagle is facing charges that include taking indecent liberties with a minor, possession of child pornography and conspiracy to possess and distribute illegal drugs.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404