Court records reveal details of alleged crime prior to fatal crash in city

Court records revealed more details about an alleged robbery that took place in Spotsylvania County prior to a crash that left two people dead last week in Fredericksburg.

Charles Boone, 39, of Ruther Glen and Jovann C. Paige, 27, of Stafford County were killed Oct. 24 when an F150 pickup truck driven by Boone crashed into a tree on Lee Drive in Fredericksburg. The truck was being pursued by a city police officer at the time.

Three other people were also seriously injured in the crash and were hospitalized, although their conditions had not been updated to the public as of Oct. 31.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the victim was leaving the Sheetz off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania, just south of the city line, when he was approached in the vestibule by a man in red clothing with short dreadlocks and tattoos on his face.

Spotsylvania detective Renee Jacques wrote that the man in red was trying to sell marijuana to the victim, but was told by the victim that he didn't want any weed and didn't have any money.

The would-be seller followed the victim to his car and got into the passenger seat. The man in red grabbed the victim's wallet and a struggle ensued during which the victim was bitten on his right upper arm through his jacket.

The robber then yelled to someone in a truck to "get the gun," Jacques wrote. The man in red then left the vehicle with the victim's wallet and the victim pursued him to the truck, where he was struck with a soda can by another assailant.

Jacques wrote that the victim hid behind his car after noticing one of the men appearing to reach for a gun in his pocket. The truck then headed toward Fredericksburg on Lafayette Boulevard with the victim's Tommy Hilfiger wallet, which contained more than $100 in cash.

A city officer spotted the truck a short time later and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver turned from Lafayette onto Lee Drive at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Boone and Paige both died at the scene.

No gun was found, Jacques wrote, nor was the victim's wallet recovered. However, cash consistent with the denominations described by the victim were recovered, along with multiple credit cards that didn't belong to anyone in the truck.

Spotsylvania authorities are trying to determine whether any of the surviving crash victims were involved in the robbery.