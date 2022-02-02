Court records say woman was forced to take drugs at gunpoint, raped in city

The affidavit states that after the woman refused, she was struck in the head with the butt of the gun. She said Jackson then pointed the gun at her head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The woman said she became so frightened that she injected herself with all four syringes. She became high and was in and out of consciousness when she heard her assailants talking about disposing of her body.

She was eventually thrown on a bed and raped by Jackson while Armstead held her arms, court records state.

According to the woman’s story, Jackson left the home and returned with four more syringes that she again injected into herself. She later woke up on a recliner to find Jackson raping her again.

The woman described feeling “helpless” and said she stayed in the apartment because she didn’t want to make Jackson more angry and feared that he would kill her if she tried to get help.

On the morning of Jan. 18, court records state, the woman got out of the apartment after Jackson left and Armstead was in another room. She contacted her brother and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for a forensic exam.

Both suspects were arrested the next day. Preliminary hearings for both Jackson and Armstead are scheduled for Feb. 19 in Fredericksburg General District Court.

