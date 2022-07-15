Culpeper choir teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a child in sexting probe

A Culpeper choir director, public-school teacher, singer and community leader has been charged with a second felony after his arrest Tuesday on a charge of using a communication system to facilitate offenses involving children.

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, was charged Thursday with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship, according to Lt. Les Tyler, spokesman for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. That is a felony under Virginia law.

Tyler said Thursday that Smith is being held without bond eligibility on the new charge.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smith—a Culpeper County High School choir teacher for less than a year—was arrested July 12 after the agency received a report from the mother of a 16-year-old male that a Culpeper High teacher was possibly grooming her son for sexual activity. The mother said the teacher gave her son a cellphone and rides home from work, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith, who was teaching summer school, discussed the allegations with sheriff’s deputies and admitted to providing the cellular phone and requesting nude photos of the teen, police said.

The school system released Smith from employment as of July 13.

Smith was also a longtime worship and choir leader at Culpeper Baptist, one of the town’s biggest churches, and directed the regional Blue Ridge Chorale.

Pastor Dan Carlton did not immediately respond Thursday to a Culpeper Star–Exponent request about Smith’s status on his church’s faculty. Smith’s portrait was removed from the church website.

“We stand ready to fully cooperate with the Sherriff’s Office and to assist any persons with concerns or who are victims of improper or illegal conduct with respect to children,” Carlton said in a statement Wednesday.

Smith, who is from Culpeper, and studied music at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He has been active over many years in various all-ages music and drama presentations.

Culpeper sheriff’s Lt. Marshall Keene and School Resource Officer Vernon Carter are conducting the investigation of Smith. They ask anyone with information about other potential victims or incidents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540/727-7520 or MKeene@CulpeperCounty.gov.