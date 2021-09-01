Culpeper County man, 26, killed in single-car crash

“After knocking on his first door in the city at age 11 he knew he was going to change the game and that he did,” the obituary stated. “Troy’s pride was in his strong work ethic. He always would say ‘If you want something, you have to work for it.’ ”

“The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Troy. He loved a long drive down a country road with the music blasting. His amazing personality was contagious to everyone he met,” it continued. “Troy would just look at you and smile and everyone could see there was something special about him. That kindness that Troy showed touched the lives of thousands and will keep his legacy ‘Tree Boy Troy’ alive forever.”

Anderson is survived by his mother, Sherri Anderson; his three sisters, Victoria Allen (Chris), Karli Anderson (Alexis Morgan), and Faith White; grandmother, Brooksie “MiMi” Seamon (Michael Goroum), grandfather, Paul “Paul Paul” Henderson; uncles, Mike White and Billy White (Carol); aunt, Tammy Downey (Carl); nieces and nephews, Skylar, Bo and Lakelynn; cousin, Savannah; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him.